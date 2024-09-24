Amy Pirnie to go head-to-head with Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 25 

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video plays host to an atomweight Muay Thai tiff with significant World Title implications.

On the card, Amy Pirnie and Shir Cohen are booked to collide live in U.S. primetime on October 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both strikers have rapidly ascended the ranks in ONE Championship, each making a remarkable impression in a short period.

Pirnie authored a promotional debut to remember this past August. There, she ended the six-match winning streak of Yu Yau Pui with a one-punch knockout in just 49 seconds.

This explosive performance was just a glimpse into what Pirnie brings to the table.

With an impressive 30-fight run before joining ONE, her accolades include the Lion Fight Super Flyweight Championship, an ISKA Flyweight World Title, and a WBC Muay Thai International Title.

Her arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization was met with high expectations. Now, she is poised to further solidify her place by taking on Cohen.

Like Pirnie, Cohen also burst onto the scene with a showing that turned heads and set the stage for her promising career.

The Israeli’s maiden outing last March saw her dismantle Teodora Kirilova. The two-round barrage of strikes forced the referee to save her opponent from further punishment.

Cohen’s second appearance was no less impressive as she clinched a unanimous decision victory over Francisca Vera in August.

A victory in Bangkok could put Cohen head and shoulders above the rest in the division.