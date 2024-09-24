Khamzat Chimaev blames “lack of experience” for his previous remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I would not fight my countrymen”

By Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has blamed his lack of experience for previous remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev isn’t afraid to speak his mind. The unbeaten middleweight star has made plenty of big declarations over the years, and that’ll likely continue for as long as his career lasts.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev explains previous comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov: “If you are a real man, you have to think like that”

Once upon a time, he even had a feud with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov. It stemmed from media members stirring up noise between the pair, and with Khamzat having just entered the UFC at the time, he wanted to make a statement.

During a recent interview, ‘Borz’ decided to clarify some of his comments.

 

Chimaev admits to Khabib mistakes

“I was young, I lacked experience,” Chimaev revealed in an interview with Adam Zubayraev (via Red Corner MMA). “I just broke into the UFC, they started comparing me with Khabib and other fighters. With Adlan Amagov, in particular. Of course, when you achieve some good results, they say ‘oh, he’s like Khabib or Adlan Amagov.’ But everyone has their own achievement. I’ve got mine, Khabib and Adlan has got theirs. Every fighter wants to create his own legacy.”

“It doesn’t feel good to be compared to anybody else,” Chimaev continued. “I just got triggered as someone said that Khabib would smash me, so I responded to that dude. Although I should have not done it. I said, ‘Okay, if Khabib wants to smash me, I am ready to smash him,’ and they just hyped that up as if I challenged him. All the media outlets made it viral, ‘Khamzat wants to smash Khabib.’ I would never fight Khabib. I would not fight my countrymen.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will Khamzat Chimaev ever become a world champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khabib Nurmagomedov Khamzat Chimaev UFC

