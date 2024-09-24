Khamzat Chimaev blames “lack of experience” for his previous remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I would not fight my countrymen”

Chimaev admits to Khabib mistakes

“I was young, I lacked experience,” Chimaev revealed in an interview with Adam Zubayraev (via Red Corner MMA). “I just broke into the UFC, they started comparing me with Khabib and other fighters. With Adlan Amagov, in particular. Of course, when you achieve some good results, they say ‘oh, he’s like Khabib or Adlan Amagov.’ But everyone has their own achievement. I’ve got mine, Khabib and Adlan has got theirs. Every fighter wants to create his own legacy.”

“It doesn’t feel good to be compared to anybody else,” Chimaev continued. “I just got triggered as someone said that Khabib would smash me, so I responded to that dude. Although I should have not done it. I said, ‘Okay, if Khabib wants to smash me, I am ready to smash him,’ and they just hyped that up as if I challenged him. All the media outlets made it viral, ‘Khamzat wants to smash Khabib.’ I would never fight Khabib. I would not fight my countrymen.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

