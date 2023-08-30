Ciryl Gane says he’s no longer in a rush to fight for the belt after loss to Jon Jones: “I want to take my time now”

Ciryl Gane plans to take his time to get to another title shot.

Back in March, Gane suffered a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones for the heavyweight belt. The setback marked the second time he failed on his bid to become the undisputed champion. It was a disappointing loss for Gane given he’s now 1-2 in his last three, with his last two losses coming for the belt.

With Ciryl Gane being 0-2 in undisputed title fights and having fought for the belt twice in not even a full year, he says he now wants to take his time before fighting for the title again. The Frenchman is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Paris against Serghei Spivac.

Spivac is currently ranked seventh at heavyweight, while Gane is ranked second. If Gane does get the win at UFC Paris, he knows Tom Aspinall is likely next and wouldn’t mind another fight after that as he isn’t in a rush anymore.

“All of my career, I was in a rush. I started MMA in 2018 and I did my first fight just after six months. Since this fight, I was already in a rush until today. So, yes, I want to take my time now,” Gane said at UFC Paris media day. “I want to take my time at the gym. But I’m going to find some time without all of the things you have around the training and the gym. So, I don’t need to take my time in between two fights, I need more time. No, it’s about that. I need to manage my schedule without all the things you have around the fight, and like that we’re going to have time.”

Ciryl Gane is currently 11-2 as a pro and even though he is 33, he still likely has several years as a title contender at heavyweight.