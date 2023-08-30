Kurt Holobaugh explains why Paddy Pimblett “needs to fight me” after winning TUF 31

By Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023

Kurt Holobaugh has called out Paddy Pimblett following his TUF 31 win.

Kurt Holobaugh

Holobaugh has already had two stints in the UFC as he lost his debut to Steven Siler at UFC 159 in 2013 and was released. He then earned a contract on the Contender Series, but he lost three straight fights to Raoni Barcelos, Shane Burgos, and Thiago Moises and was cut again.

So, entering TUF 31, Kurt Holobaugh wasn’t surprised when he was the fourth-ranked UFC veteran on the show as he expected it.

“I actually did think I was going to be the last seed,” Holobaugh said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I actually thought me and Jason would be the bottom two seeds. It didn’t bother me, I thought I already was, I thought Roosevelt and Austin were the two best guys there and me and Jason were fighting for three and four because of the fact we had been out of the UFC a lot longer. For me, I also wasn’t able to get it done in the UFC. It didn’t bother me, I still had to go in and show these guys.”

Holobaugh ended up beating Lee Hammond, the top-ranked prospect in the first round and then TKO’d Jason Knight in the semi-finals.

Entering the finals, Kurt Holobaugh knew this was likely his last chance to fight in the UFC again but he said he didn’t feel any pressure on himself.

Kurt Holobaugh calls out Paddy Pimblett

“Man, I took every bit of pressure off my shoulders. What’s the worst that can happen? I already lost, I’ve already lost several times in the UFC, I’m grateful to be here and have this chance,” Holobaugh said.

In the TUF 31 finals at UFC 292, Kurt Holobaugh scored a second-round submission win over Austin Hubbard to win TUF 31 which he saw was a surreal feeling.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings ever because I know how hard I worked. I didn’t want to let all my hard work go to waste. So, for me to finally get over that hump, get that win, and get that feeling, I got my coaches going crazy, I even got the crowd going crazy. It was awesome,” Holobaugh said.

After the win, Kurt Holobaugh called out Paddy Pimblett which is a fight he expects to get. Holobaugh thinks it makes perfect sense for the UFC to book the scrap and hopes it does happen in December in Las Vegas.

“I don’t see why not. Here’s the thing, I’m not just a low-level random name guy, which nobody is low-level. But, I’m up there right now, I have a name and I have a title by my name being The Ultimate Fighter winner, not only did I win TUF but I won TUF against guys who were UFC vets… I just feel like it’s a good fight. Paddy needs a little bit more of a step up, he did fight Jared Gordon, which is a pretty good name in the UFC, a high-level guy but everyone saw how that fight went. I think Paddy needs to come up a bit more so he needs to fight me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas explains the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner Valentina Shevchenko

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.

Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

Serghei Spivac goes to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane: “Journalists talk too much”

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Serghei Spivac is going to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Logan Paul says Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have left him disappointed as a fan: “I grew up really liking Conor”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

Logan Paul has accused Conor McGregor of having drug problems as he continues to tease a boxing match with the Irishman.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway
Dana White

UFC President Dana White discusses the possibility of making Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 4: “I don’t love it”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained why he isn’t crazy about the idea of booking Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4.

Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes

UFC champion Jon Jones heaps praise on former opponent Dominick Reyes: “He was giving me a true f**king run for my money”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023
Dana White Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White takes aim at top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili: “You should be somewhere else”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken a shot at bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for opting not to fight Aljamain Sterling.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White discusses Brock Lesnar's potential return to the UFC: "He looks good, doesn't he?"

Zain Bando - August 29, 2023

Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC for the first time in seven years could happen Although UFC 300 is months away, the buzz is already heating up with potential matchups to headline the mega event. According to Dana White, one name to remember is former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry believes he beat Geoff Neal with the mugshot t-shirt, says he won't fight him ever

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Ian Machado Garry says Geoff Neal missed his chance to fight him.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 fighter salaries: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling lead the way

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling pocketed the most money at UFC 292.