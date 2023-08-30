Kurt Holobaugh explains why Paddy Pimblett “needs to fight me” after winning TUF 31

Kurt Holobaugh has called out Paddy Pimblett following his TUF 31 win.

Holobaugh has already had two stints in the UFC as he lost his debut to Steven Siler at UFC 159 in 2013 and was released. He then earned a contract on the Contender Series, but he lost three straight fights to Raoni Barcelos, Shane Burgos, and Thiago Moises and was cut again.

So, entering TUF 31, Kurt Holobaugh wasn’t surprised when he was the fourth-ranked UFC veteran on the show as he expected it.

“I actually did think I was going to be the last seed,” Holobaugh said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I actually thought me and Jason would be the bottom two seeds. It didn’t bother me, I thought I already was, I thought Roosevelt and Austin were the two best guys there and me and Jason were fighting for three and four because of the fact we had been out of the UFC a lot longer. For me, I also wasn’t able to get it done in the UFC. It didn’t bother me, I still had to go in and show these guys.”

Holobaugh ended up beating Lee Hammond, the top-ranked prospect in the first round and then TKO’d Jason Knight in the semi-finals.

Entering the finals, Kurt Holobaugh knew this was likely his last chance to fight in the UFC again but he said he didn’t feel any pressure on himself.