UFC Atlantic City Results: Chris Weidman TKO’s Bruno Silva (Video)

By Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlantic City results, including the main card middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

Weidman (15-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The ‘All American’ was most previously seen in action last August at UFC 292, where he dropped a decision to Brad Tavares. Prior to that, the 39-year-old had suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column this evening in New Jersey. ‘Armored’ is coming off back-t0-back losses to opponents Brendan Allen and Sharabutdin Magomedov.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Chris Weidman quickly takes the center of the cage. He throws out a left hand. Bruno Silva looks to counter with a right, but it falls short. Weidman looks to close the distance. He throws a front kick to the body. Silva returns fire with a jab. Another front kick from Weidman. He comes forward with a big flurry. The crowd goes wild. The former champ forces the clinch and lands a pair of good knees. He shoots for a double leg takedown, but Silva is able to defend. Another shot and this time Weidman gets the fight to the ground. Silva attempts to scramble. He gets back to his feet, but Chris is still on his back. ‘The All American’ works in some short left hands. He continues to try and drag the Brazilian back down to the mat. Bruno continues to remain upright. He eats some knees to the thigh before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Chris Weidman throws a hard low kick. Bruno Silva counters with a right and the former champ slips to the canvas. He pops right back up to his feet. A good left from Weidman. He lands a low kick. Bruno just misses with a big right hand. He lands a follow up body kick. Weidman replies with one of his own. Silva charges forward with a big combination. Chris Weidman looks to shoot but the Brazilian sprawls and defends. Bruno with another big flurry. An apparent poke to the eye halts the action. It was a thumb to the eye actually. We restart and Weidman lands a big low kick. He shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. Bruno Silva with a stiff jab. Weidman answers with one of his own. A big combination from Silva. This is a great fight. Another big combination from the Brazilian. He connects with a big left. A nice knee now. Chris Weidman answers with a big right. He lands a good left and then goes to the body. Big shots from the former champ. Silva answers back. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Chris Weidman just misses with a head kick. Bruno Silva goes to the body. A double eye poke and once again there is a pause in the action. We restart after a hefty break. Silva charges in with a combination. Weidman answers with a body kick. Silva just misses with a head kick. Weidman leans in with a right that connects. A big punch and Silva goes down. This one is all over!!!

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Chris Weidman def. Bruno Silva via TKO at 2:18 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Weidman fight next following his TKO victory over Silva this evening in New Jersey?

