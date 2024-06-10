New Jersey State Athletic Commission shoots down appeal from Bruno Silva, upholds Chris Weidman’s victory

The New Jersey State Athletic Commission has shot down an appeal from Bruno Silva and upheld Chris Weidman’s victory.

Bruno Silva (23-11 MMA) fought Chris Weidman (16-7 MMA) in a middleweight bout this past March. The result was a technical decision victory for Weidman at 2:18 of Round 3.

It would be ‘Blindado’s 3rd loss in a row in the Octagon.

Speaking with the media following the bout, Bruno Silva shared:

“I thought the referee was stopping it because of my eye, but then I saw (Weidman) celebrating. I was like, ‘No f*cking way this motherf*cker knocked me out. I was never knocked out in my career. I went back up so angry, telling the referee to look at the big screen. I wanted to beat him up, but I knew that would f*ck my career. I had to control myself there.”

Taking it a step further, following the loss, Bruno Silva appealed to the commission, hoping to change the result of the fight to a ‘no contest’ citing multiple eye pokes.

Chris Weidman, spoke with Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour‘ advising:

“People think that I intentionally poked him in the eye. I just want you to know that if I had the dexterity, I would take my one finger and find his eyeball and poke it. Why wouldn’t I just knock him out anytime I wanted? It’s obviously completely unintentional, and I would never think about cheating. That’s just not who I am.”

Apparently, the New Jersey State Athletic Commission agrees with Weidman, that any eye poking during the match-up with Silva was unintentional.

Silva’s manager, Bernardo Serale, confirmed that the appeal has been denied and the win for ‘The All-American’ will stand.

Bruno Silva, 34, has the unenviable record of only 1 win in his last 6 bouts in the Octagon.

Do you think the commission made the right call or do you believe the outcome of the fight with Weidman should have been changed to a ‘no-contest’.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!