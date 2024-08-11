UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.

Chris Gutierrez

Gutierrez (21-6-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Song Yadong this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘El Guapo’ had fought and defeated Alateng Heili in October of 2023.

Meanwhile, Quang Le (8-1 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening while boasting a perfect professional record of 8-0. ‘Bang’ most recently competed this past April under the LFA banner, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Tial Thang.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Quang Le catches one of Chris Gutierrez’s kicks and is able to score an early takedown. He lands in side-control, but ‘El Guapo’ is able to scramble and get right back up to his feet. Some big low kicks from Gutierrez now. He continues to walk Le down and land another bevy of kicks. Quang looks to fire back now and chases Chris across the cage. He shoots in and scores a late takedown to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Chris Gutierrez is right back to work with his low kicks. Le shoots for a takedown but is shrugged off. Another shot and this time Quang Le is able to get on the back of Gutierrez. He locks in a body triangle and Chris is forced down to his knees. Le with some short punches now. Gutierrez looks to scramble free but settles for getting back to full guard. Quang with some measured ground and pound late to close out the round.

The third and final round begins and Quang Le comes forward and shoots for a takedown. Chris Gutierrez shakes him aside and lands a hard low kick. Another shot from Le, but ‘El Guapo’ once again avoids and proceeds to unleash some more low kicks. A good combination that ends in a jab from Gutierrez. Le looks to shoot but he doesn’t have the energy left to pull off the takedown. The horn sounds to end the fight as Chris pulls guard.

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez def. Quang Le by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Gutierrez fight next following his victory over Le this evening in Las Vegas?

