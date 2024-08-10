Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: “He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want”

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is explaining why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad.

Muhammad (24-3 MMA) captured the promotion’s coveted welterweight title by defeating former champion Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the headliner of last month’s UFC 304 event in Manchester, England.

That title-earning victory marked Muhammad’s tenth win in a row and has him poised to square off with either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov in his first title defense.

Despite his success, Belal Muhammad has never been considered one of the more popular fighters in the UFC, and former title challenger Darren Till doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

“I think it’s good and bad,” Till told Title Sports Network on Muhammad becoming champion (h/t MMAJunkie). “I think sometimes them guys are just them guys, aren’t they? Like, Paddy (Pimblett) is that guy, I was that guy, Conor (McGregor) and Israel Adesanya, and stuff like that. I love Belal. He knows I do.”

Darren Till continued:

“I’ve beefed him a lot on Twitter. If I was Dana (White), he probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want. But you know what? He stayed true to himself. He’s carrying a big weight on his shoulders now with the belt, and obviously he’s a good guy. So, I’m not hating, but he’s probably not the most exciting champion you’d want.”

Till, a former UFC title challenger in his own right, most recently competed in combat sports last month where he scored a TKO victory over Mohammad Mutie in a boxing bout. ‘The Gorilla’ has since been angling for a future showdown with Jake Paul.

Do you agree with Darren Till that Belal Muhammad is probably not the fighter that Dana White and the UFC would like to have as their current welterweight title holder?