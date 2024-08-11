Jon Anik heaps praise on surging featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95

Jon Anik Lauds “Must-See” Chepe Mariscal Following UFC Vegas 95

Jon Anik took to X to respond to a post from the host of the “MMA Takes Podcast.”

“Chepe is going to be a mother f*cker for the rest of these 45’s,” Brian Petrie said. “That pace. The scrambling. Man. Nightmare matchup. I wanted a finish from him and I felt like he had it a few times. Some mistakes but what a dog in there. Kids nasty.

Shout out Frank Buenafuente!”

The voice of UFC’s broadcast team agreed that Chepe Mariscal is going to be a problem at 145 pounds.

Bro 100%. So well coached and coachable, too. They did a great job in the corner and seemingly he did everything they asked him to do. Scrambles were sick. Guy fights urgently and offensively at all times. Must-see TV that Mariscal… https://t.co/7KQ0S9ZSrW — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) August 11, 2024

Mariscal hasn’t lost a fight since 2020 against Sean Soriano under the CFFC banner. Since that fight, “Machine Gun” has gone 7-0 with four finishes.

If Mariscal can avoid weight cutting mishaps in the future and stays the course with his performances inside the Octagon, he’ll likely be in for some big fights down the line. Time will tell if he has what it takes to rack up wins against a higher level of competition at featherweight, but he’s on the right track as it stands now.