Coach Eric Nicksick says PFL star Francis Ngannou is “in a good place right now” following tragic loss

By Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the coach of Francis Ngannou, believes the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is in a good place after healing from the tragic death of his son.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou publicly admitted to struggling with the loss of his son and even said retirement was a possibility. The good news is that “The Predator” seems to have been able to find himself in a good mental space.

It’s a positive sign for Ngannou, and Nicksick couldn’t be happier.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU HOPING TO MAKE STATEMENT IN PFL DEBUT AGAINST RENAN FERRERIA: “A REMINDER FOR WHO I AM”

Eric Nicksick on Healing Process for Francis Ngannou

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Eric Nicksick discussed how Francis Ngannou was able to get back in the spirit of MMA following such a tragedy.

“That type of tragedy, that type of loss, you just never know how somebody’s going to rebound. But getting him back in the room, getting him back in the gym kind of reinvigorated those MMA juices again and he wanted to fight, so I’m happy for him, man. It seems like he’s in a good place right now.”

Nicksick said that the biggest priority was simply giving Ngannou a helping hand in the healing process.

“I think that was the main focus of all of us was getting him back in the room and just try to help him heal, that was really it,” Nicksick said. “If in that time, in that process he felt comfortable that he wanted to fight again, then so be it. Really for us, it was just more about his psyche and getting our friend back and taking care of him.

“… We’re talking about the most resilient person I’ve ever met. This is just something I think that for whatever reason, God, fate, the universe, just puts these hurdles in front of this man, and we’ve seen what he’s capable of doing.”

Ngannou is set to fight Renan Ferreira on a PFL PPV Superfight card on October 19th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Jon Jones Dana White

Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones has dirt on UFC CEO Dana White: "He's playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details beef with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He was very disrespectful to me"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is none too pleased with Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, ahead of UFC 306.

Serghei Spivac
UFC

Serghei Spivac explains why he didn't call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac has revealed why he decided against calling someone out at UFC Vegas 95.

Jailton Almeida
Sergei Spivac

Jailton Almeida calls out Serghei Spivac following UFC Vegas 95: "I want to fight, bro"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac didn’t want to mention any names after submitting Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95, but he ended up being called out by Jailton Almeida.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reacts after recent opponent Bruno Silva receives suspension for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Chris Weidman is reacting after his most recent opponent Bruno Silva received a six-month suspension for violating the UFC anti-doping policy.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 95 Bonus Report: Serghei Spivac one of three fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

MMA Community reacts after Serghei Spivac exacts revenge on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event was headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Marcin Tybura taking on Serghei Spivac.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the heavyweight main event between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

Chepe Mariscal
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Chris Gutierrez
Quang Le

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.