Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
The 133rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Nashville this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville

We’re first joined by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong (1:36), while BJ Penn (21:38) comes on to talk to Chatri. 14th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (27:54) stops by. UFC featherweights Billy Quarantillo (43:00) and Damon Jackson (59:42) close out the show.

Chatri Sityodtong opens up the show to talk about ONE Championship and the expansion into the United States and the deal with Amazon. Chatri talks about the future of ONE and having more shows in North America. He also talks about the passing of Victoria Lee’s death, the future of the Lee siblings, Michael Page as a free agent, and Francis Ngannou’s offer. BJ Penn also comes on to talk to Chatri about a variety of topics.

Dustin Jacoby then comes on to discuss his UFC Nashville fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Dustin talks about the back-to-back losses and what he takes away from his last defeat to Azamat Murzakanov. He then talks about how training has gone and getting to fight in front of a crowd in Nashville. Dustin then talks about what a win does for him in the division.

Billy Quarantillo stops by to preview his UFC Nashville fight against Damon Jackson. Billy talks about his KO loss to Edson Barboza and what he learned from that and why he wanted a quick return. He talks about the motivation from losing last time out and what a win over Damon does for him.

Damon Jackson closes out the program to preview his UFC Nashville scrap against Billy Quarantillo. Damon talks about his loss to Dan Ige and what he learned from that. He then chats about fighting in Nashville in front of a crowd and what training has been like for a guy like Quarantillo. Damon then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for the rest of the year.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Topics:

Billy Quarantillo BJ Penn Chatri Sityodtong Damon Jackson Dustin Jacoby MMA Podcasts ONE Championship Radio UFC

