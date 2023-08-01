Sean O’Malley reacts to news that the UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he returned: “He was on his way to be a massive superstar”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the news that UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he ended his retirement.

When he walked away from mixed martial arts, Zabit Magomedsharipov left a big void. He was always seen as a top contender at featherweight, and someone who would almost certainly challenge for a world title one day.

So, when it was revealed that the UFC offered him the chance to come back, it wasn’t much of a surprise.

RELATED: ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV SAYS THE UFC PUT AN IMMEDIATE TITLE SHOT ON THE TABLE TO TRY AND LURE HIM OUT OF RETIREMENT

In the eyes of Sean O’Malley, there’s still a lot left on the table for Zabit to do if he does ever decide to walk through the doors of the UFC again.