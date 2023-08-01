Sean O’Malley reacts to news that the UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he returned: “He was on his way to be a massive superstar”

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the news that UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he ended his retirement.

Zabit Magomedsharipov

When he walked away from mixed martial arts, Zabit Magomedsharipov left a big void. He was always seen as a top contender at featherweight, and someone who would almost certainly challenge for a world title one day.

So, when it was revealed that the UFC offered him the chance to come back, it wasn’t much of a surprise.

RELATED: ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV SAYS THE UFC PUT AN IMMEDIATE TITLE SHOT ON THE TABLE TO TRY AND LURE HIM OUT OF RETIREMENT

In the eyes of Sean O’Malley, there’s still a lot left on the table for Zabit to do if he does ever decide to walk through the doors of the UFC again.

O’Malley praises Zabit

“So they offered Zabit an immediate title shot coming in,” O’Malley said. “I mean he’s been out for years. Massive – well he was on his way to be a massive superstar. He was definitely a star in the UFC, very, very skilled, fun. Very entertaining but super f***ing technical and skilled. I mean him versus – God, even him [against] Volkanovski, Volkanovski is just so f***ing good dude…[Yair Rodriguez] would have been an interesting fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Zabit Magomedsharipov has every tool necessary to become a world champion. At the same time, he understands the physical tool that this game takes on your body more than most. So, whatever happens, all fans can hope for is that he’s healthy and happy with where he’s at in life.

Do you believe we will ever see Zabit Magomedsharipov compete in the Octagon again? If he does, do you think he should get an immediate title shot? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

