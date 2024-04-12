Conor McGregor reacts after Dana White reveals $300k bonuses for UFC 300: “Life changing money”

Conor McGregor has nothing but praise for Dana White after he upped the Fight Night bonuses for UFC 300.

After several fighters were campaigning for the bonuses to increase for the historic card, White made the announcement during the UFC 300 press conference. Not only did White up it from $50k, but he revealed it would be $300k, meaning there is $1.2 million in bonuses up for grabs on Saturday.

“300, it’s done.” White said, to immediate cheers from all 26 fighters on stage.

Following White’s announcement, Conor McGregor took to social media to heap praise on the UFC boss for the announcement. He also believes the life-changing money will make the fight much more exciting than it already will be.

Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at @ufc, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents ❤️🍀 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2024

I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at @ufc 300! Can’t wait!! This Saturday night on @espn PPV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2024

“Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at @ufc, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents… I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at @ufc300! Can’t wait!! This Saturday night on @espn PPV,” McGregor wrote.

There’s no question that $300k bonuses will add fuel to the fire for fighters to put on an entertaining fight or get a finish to try and secure the bonuses. $300k is likely more than what most fighters will be paid on Saturday night, so getting the bonus will likely change their life as McGregor says.

Regardless, even before the change in bonuses, UFC 300 was shaping up to be one of the best cards of all time and this only adds to it. Currently, UFC 300 is as follows:

Stay locked to BJPENN.com for all your UFC 300 coverage.