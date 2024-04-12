Dana White reveals gigantic Fight Night bonuses for historic UFC 300 card

UFC CEO Dana White has upped the ante for UFC 300 on Saturday night.

In the lead-up to UFC 300, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway led the charge of trying to get UFC 300 to have a bigger bonus. Gaethje called for it to at least be $100k but was hoping for $300k.

“I had seven or nine bonuses in my first seven fights. I got 12 bonuses in 12 fights,” said Gaethje during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m hoping this UFC 300 card brings $300,000 bonuses. I’m always shooting for those things… “It needs to be at least $100,000.”

After Gaethje’s comments, his UFC 300 opponent Max Holloway spoke at media day and called for the card to have an increase in Fight Night bonuses.

“When we do the fighter meeting, because we always do the fighter meeting, I’m going to throw it out there. $500,000, so we can start going back like $400,000, $300,000, final offer $150,000 come on. It’s UFC 300, it’s huge,” Holloway said.

Now, following Gaethje and Holloway’s pleading, Dana White revealed at the post-fight press conference on Thursday that the Fight Night bonuses will be $300,000.

300K BONUSES COMING TO YOU FOR #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/E3cnSOU7qO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 12, 2024

“300, it’s done.” White said, to immediate cheers from all 26 fighters on stage.

$300,000 Fight Night bonuses will be the most the promotion has ever handed out, but them upping the bonus money for historic cards is nothing new. At UFC 129, the Fight Night bonuses were $129,000, but it is unusual for White to up the bonus money, especially by this much.

Now, the hope for fans is that fighters will go even harder for finishes or epic fights after Dana White upped the Performance bonuses.

The UFC 300 card is as follows:

