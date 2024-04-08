Charles Oliveira vows that Alex Pereira will get “revenge for all Brazilians” at UFC 300
Charles Oliveira believes that Alex Pereira will get revenge for all Brazilians when he competes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.
In the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira will square off with Jamahal Hill. He will defend the UFC light heavyweight championship, which is a belt that Hill has held in the past.
In order to win that title, he had to defeat Glover Teixeira. As we know, Pereira and Teixeira have been close friends and training partners for a long time now.
In a recent video, Charles Oliveira, who is also competing at UFC 300, spoke about what it would mean for the country of Brazil if Pereira can overcome Hill.
Oliveira’s Pereira prediction
“It’s kind of a revenge for all Brazilians for Jamahal beating Glover,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting in a recent interview. “He’s beaten a lot of Brazilians, but the Glover fight was the one that hurt the most. I was there.”
“Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world,” Charles said. “He’s super tough and hits hard. But everyone that comes in to trade with ‘Poatan’ on the feet will get folded. Pereira is tough and hits hard. He’s definitely hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover’s loss. You have to be careful with that, but I’m sure ‘Poatan’ will knock him out.”
“Jamahal’s bluffing for sure,” he said about Hill suggesting he wants to keep the fight standing. “Jamahal has the takedown skill to make it happen. That’s the strategy, to take him down. If he trades on the feet, he’s getting knocked out.”
