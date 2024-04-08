Charles Oliveira vows that Alex Pereira will get “revenge for all Brazilians” at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira believes that Alex Pereira will get revenge for all Brazilians when he competes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

In the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira will square off with Jamahal Hill. He will defend the UFC light heavyweight championship, which is a belt that Hill has held in the past.

In order to win that title, he had to defeat Glover Teixeira. As we know, Pereira and Teixeira have been close friends and training partners for a long time now.

In a recent video, Charles Oliveira, who is also competing at UFC 300, spoke about what it would mean for the country of Brazil if Pereira can overcome Hill.