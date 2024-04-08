Justin Gaethje rules out potential quick turnaround to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “We’ll see if Oliveira sh*ts the bed again”

Justin Gaethje has ruled out the idea of a quick turnaround to battle Islam Makhachev if he can get past Max Holloway.

For the longest time now, Justin Gaethje has been recognized as one of the best fighters in the UFC. He’s incredibly entertaining, he has a list of highlight reel finishes, and he doesn’t know when to quit. At UFC 300, he will defend his BMF title for the first time when he takes on Max Holloway.

The expectation is that carnage will ensue in one way or the other. As we know, though, many believe the winner could go on to fight Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev explains why Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300 is a “useless fight”

However, Gaethje sees things slightly differently.