Jamahal Hill reveals Israel Adesanya advised him on how to deal with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300
Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill sought advice from one of Alex Pereira’s foes, Israel Adesanya, ahead of UFC 300.
Hill will face Pereira in his long-awaited return to the Octagon in the UFC 300 main event. He returns after winning the then-vacant belt over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, suffering an Achilles injury, and then vacating the title.
Pereira went on to win Hill’s vacated belt at UFC 295, by finishing Jiří Procházka by TKO. He’s 2-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.
Israel Adesanya and Pereira have spent many minutes in combat sports against one another in their careers. After fighting twice in kickboxing, they’ve squared off another two times in the UFC.
Adesanya has a lot of experience with dealing with Pereira’s skillset, and Hill sought his counsel ahead of UFC 300.
During a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Hill revealed that he and Adesanya met in the middle of his UFC 300 camp.
“100%, he provided some great insight,” Hill said. “We had a great conversation, he answered all my questions, and he was just an open book with anything I wanted to know about his experience. Being in there with Alex, he opened up and he shared [his experience] with me.”
After Pereira called out Adesanya following UFC 295, Adesanya reached out to Hill to assure him of his desired title shot. Before suffering the injury, Hill won four consecutive fights, including knockouts of Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.
Pereira lost the UFC middleweight title to Adesanya at FUC 287, after rallying to finish him at UFC 281. The loss to Adesanya was his last middleweight fight before moving up to light heavyweight.
Hill is doing everything he can to prepare for the biggest fight of his career, including his work with Adesanya. We’re days away from finding out if Adesanya’s advice helps earn Hill a victory at UFC 300.
