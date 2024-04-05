Jamahal Hill reveals Israel Adesanya advised him on how to deal with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300

By Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill sought advice from one of Alex Pereira’s foes, Israel Adesanya, ahead of UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill, Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Hill will face Pereira in his long-awaited return to the Octagon in the UFC 300 main event. He returns after winning the then-vacant belt over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, suffering an Achilles injury, and then vacating the title.

Pereira went on to win Hill’s vacated belt at UFC 295, by finishing Jiří Procházka by TKO. He’s 2-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya and Pereira have spent many minutes in combat sports against one another in their careers. After fighting twice in kickboxing, they’ve squared off another two times in the UFC.

Adesanya has a lot of experience with dealing with Pereira’s skillset, and Hill sought his counsel ahead of UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill sought advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of Alex Pereira clash

During a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Hill revealed that he and Adesanya met in the middle of his UFC 300 camp.

“100%, he provided some great insight,” Hill said. “We had a great conversation, he answered all my questions, and he was just an open book with anything I wanted to know about his experience. Being in there with Alex, he opened up and he shared [his experience] with me.”

After Pereira called out Adesanya following UFC 295, Adesanya reached out to Hill to assure him of his desired title shot. Before suffering the injury, Hill won four consecutive fights, including knockouts of Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.

Pereira lost the UFC middleweight title to Adesanya at FUC 287, after rallying to finish him at UFC 281. The loss to Adesanya was his last middleweight fight before moving up to light heavyweight.

Hill is doing everything he can to prepare for the biggest fight of his career, including his work with Adesanya. We’re days away from finding out if Adesanya’s advice helps earn Hill a victory at UFC 300.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Related

Jamahal Hill, Tom Aspinall

Jamahal Hill teases fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 300: "We both got power"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024
Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker breaks down potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya has a good chance to piece up Dricus Du Plessis for five rounds.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is vowing to knockout ‘mentally fragile’ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway

Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024
Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

UFC 305 is set for August 18th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia and it’s been reported that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is in discussions.

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka breaks down UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka thinks Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira which could be the difference heading into their UFC 300 main event.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka explains how one “small mistake” led to his KO loss to Alex Pereira: “Until that moment, I handled that fight”

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2024

Jiri Prochazka has given his thoughts on how he performed in his championship defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Dana White
UFC

Fans and Fighters share disappointment over lackluster UFC 300 poster design

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2024

A parade of fans and fighters have given their thoughts on the questionable UFC 300 poster design after its recent reveal.