Jamahal Hill reveals Israel Adesanya advised him on how to deal with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300

Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill sought advice from one of Alex Pereira’s foes, Israel Adesanya, ahead of UFC 300.

Hill will face Pereira in his long-awaited return to the Octagon in the UFC 300 main event. He returns after winning the then-vacant belt over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, suffering an Achilles injury, and then vacating the title.

Pereira went on to win Hill’s vacated belt at UFC 295, by finishing Jiří Procházka by TKO. He’s 2-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya and Pereira have spent many minutes in combat sports against one another in their careers. After fighting twice in kickboxing, they’ve squared off another two times in the UFC.

Adesanya has a lot of experience with dealing with Pereira’s skillset, and Hill sought his counsel ahead of UFC 300.