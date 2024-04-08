Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka has “superior” striking compared to Jamahal Hill

By Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes that Jiri Prochazka has superior striking in comparison to Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

In order to win the light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira had to overcome Jiri Prochazka. He did so in incredible fashion, finishing the former champ in order to claim the gold. Now, at UFC 300, Pereira will defend the championship against none other than Jamahal Hill.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira vows that Alex Pereira will get “revenge for all Brazilians” at UFC 300

Right now, things are looking pretty exciting at 205 pounds. There are plenty of top contenders just waiting to break through, with the division set to be highlighted in a big way as part of the main event of UFC 300. Of course, there’s no real way of knowing how it’s going to play out.

In a recent interview, ‘Poatan’ had his say on the differences between Prochazka and Hill.

Pereira’s Prochazka assessment

“I think Jiri is more accurate and precise with his strikes, the way that he flows, the way that he fights,” Alex said through his translator. “Jamahal, he’ll have a little more advantage on his power, which makes him dangerous because nobody wants to take a hit and go down in a fight. But when you talk about skill level, Jiri Prochazka is superior.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Alex Pereira is easily one of the scariest individuals in the history of combat sports. If he can topple Hill in the main event of UFC 300, there will be no way to deny that he is one of the greatest of all time.

What do you expect to happen when Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill lock horns at UFC 300? Do you believe this is the strongest that the light heavyweight division has been in the last few years? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

