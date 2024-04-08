Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka has “superior” striking compared to Jamahal Hill

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes that Jiri Prochazka has superior striking in comparison to Jamahal Hill.

In order to win the light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira had to overcome Jiri Prochazka. He did so in incredible fashion, finishing the former champ in order to claim the gold. Now, at UFC 300, Pereira will defend the championship against none other than Jamahal Hill.

Right now, things are looking pretty exciting at 205 pounds. There are plenty of top contenders just waiting to break through, with the division set to be highlighted in a big way as part of the main event of UFC 300. Of course, there’s no real way of knowing how it’s going to play out.

In a recent interview, ‘Poatan’ had his say on the differences between Prochazka and Hill.