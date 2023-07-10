Charles Oliveira says he will “not be ready” to fight Islam Makhachev at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Charles Oliveira has revealed that he will not be ready in time to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

Earlier this year, Charles Oliveira got back to winning ways in style. He finished Beneil Dariush in their title eliminator match-up, setting himself up for a rematch with Islam Makhachev. As many fans remember, Makhachev was able to dethrone ‘Do Bronx’ and capture the UFC lightweight championship last year.

Oliveira has been waiting for the opportunity to try and earn it back. He’s had to work for it, but it seems like he could well be the next man in line.

Another showdown in Abu Dhabi seemed like the obvious move. However, it now appears as if Oliveira will be unable to make that date, as he noted in an interview during International Fight Week.

“So, I’m gonna be honest with you, we don’t have an offer yet. We are still waiting, but to be honest, in October, it’s too soon for me. It’s too soon, especially if the fight is gonna be there. I’m really gonna be ready in November, December, but October, it’s too soon.”

Oliveira’s issue

Charles was then asked whether or not he’d be willing to wait until next year for his shot.

“I’ll be honest with you, I just need to wait. I’m a UFC employee, so I just need to wait. For me, it doesn’t matter. The one thing I can tell you for sure is I’m not ready for a fight in October. But November, December, I will be ready. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see what they’re gonna do.”

Oliveira went on to declare that he believes he will become UFC lightweight champion again.

Will the rematch happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

