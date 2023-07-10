Watch | Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum share wholesome moment at UFC 290 (Video)

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum shared a wholesome moment at UFC 290.

UFC 290 took place last Saturday, July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A video captured the encounter between Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA).

The two, Adesanya and Gastelum, have a history – they met back in April of 2019 at UFC 236 in a middleweight bout where it was ‘The Last Stylebender‘ defeating Gastelum via unanimous decision.

Gastelum posted a video of their encounter to ‘Twitter‘ with the following caption:

“This fight game is a golden thread that binds us together forever! Respect Is earned for life. @stylebender than you for inspiring so many including yourself.”

Nothing but love from former opponents Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum 🤝 #Respect #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/7wkKIZjLtT — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 9, 2023

In the video with Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum, the conversation went like this:

Adesanya:

“I’m so proud of you. You know why? Discipline. Maturity. Back in the day, I was a bit talented and I worked hard, bro… But the fact that now you know, and you’re like ‘Yeah, let’s get it.’ Do your f**king thing.”

Gastelum:

“This is what I respect about you, bro. When you came into the scene, you knew what you wanted to do. You f**king went for it. Now I feel like I’m in that place.”

Israel Adesanya:

“Now, it’s your time.”

Nice words of wisdom from the champion to his former foe.

Gastelum has made the move to welterweight and is currently preparing for his upcoming bout with the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gastelum last defeated Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) via unanimous decision this past April at UFC 287.

Rakhmonov last fought in March of this year, defeating Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) at UFC 285.

Do you, like Israel Adesanya, believe it’s Kelvin Gastelum’s time? Will you be watching on the 16th of September and do you believe Gastelum can hand Rakhmonov his first loss?