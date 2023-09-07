The Korean Zombie expresses interest in Boxing after announcing his UFC retirement: “Boxing would be fun for me”

By Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie has admitted that there’s a chance he could test the waters in boxing following his MMA retirement.

Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie, UFC Fight Island 6

Last month, Korean Zombie went head to head with Max Holloway in what would prove to be his final fight in the UFC. He gave it his all and certainly went down swinging but in the end, he couldn’t get the job done, and wound up suffering a knockout loss at the hands of ‘Blessed’.

RELATED: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE HAS A MESSAGE FOR THE INDIVIDUAL WHO STOLE HIS GLOVE FOLLOWING UFC RETIREMENT FIGHT: “WHOEVER TOOK MY GLOVE, YOU’VE CROSSED THE LINE”

After their Singapore main event came to an end, Korean Zombie announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. As you can imagine, this led to an outpouring of support from the community – but as it turns out, this may not be the last we’ve seen of him.

Korean Zombie ponders his future

“My heart and every part of my body says I could totally go fight again. But, I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that as far as MMA goes, I’ll probably not be able to fight again, I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that.”

When asked about other combat sports, TKZ had the following to say.

“If I get the opportunity, maybe boxing? You know, a lot of MMA fighters try out boxing, right? So, why not me? Boxing would be fun for me, so yeah.”

A lot of fans aren’t sold on the idea of Zombie competing again. Either way, though, you can bet they’ll be by his side regardless of what he decides to do.

What do you believe will be next for The Korean Zombie in combat sports? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC

Israel Adesanya highly doubts Sean Strickland will follow through on “man dance” proclamation: “He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023
Alexa Grasso
Dana White

Alexa Grasso presented with custom belt from UFC President Dana White: "This will be her championship belt"

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

“UFC Noche” is nearly a week away, and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event captures the essence of Mexican Independence Day. Dana White admitted the UFC missed the boat on bringing the Mexican fanbase the best event possible. Still, it’s a near-perfect alternative with Alexa Grasso as the headliner in the highly-anticipated flyweight title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he believes Alexander Volkanovski is "the greatest fighter of all time"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Alexander Volkanovski has cemented himself as the GOAT.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley claims he lost Marlon Vera fight "on purpose" to have the rematch be "my biggest fight"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Sean O’Malley says he lost to Marlon Vera back at UFC 252 on purpose as he knew it would set up a massive rematch.

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 open workouts
UFC

WATCH | Sean Strickland spars a fan at UFC 293 open workouts as promised

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Ahead of his title shot on Saturday, Sean Strickland got work in with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts.

Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he never considered going back to the UFC in free agency because "the pay cut would have been too massive"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023
Chepe Mariscal
UFC

Chepe Mariscal eyes a KO win or the "Fight of the Night" against Jack Jenkins at UFC 293: "I love going to enemy territory"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Chepe Mariscal is excited to go down to Australia at UFC 293 and fight in enemy territory.

Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White responds to Donn Davis' fighter pay comments: “I do see them waste unbelievable amounts of money”

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

Regarding fighter pay, Dana White and the UFC’s stance has not changed in recent years.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he'd "love to headline" UFC 300: "That's one I'm going to be a part of"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya is hoping he will get the chance to headline UFC 300.

Dana White and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White uncertain if Dricus Du Plessis will get the next middleweight title shot: "I don’t love when guys turn down fights"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken aim at Dricus Du Plessis.