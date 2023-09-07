The Korean Zombie expresses interest in Boxing after announcing his UFC retirement: “Boxing would be fun for me”
Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie has admitted that there’s a chance he could test the waters in boxing following his MMA retirement.
Last month, Korean Zombie went head to head with Max Holloway in what would prove to be his final fight in the UFC. He gave it his all and certainly went down swinging but in the end, he couldn’t get the job done, and wound up suffering a knockout loss at the hands of ‘Blessed’.
After their Singapore main event came to an end, Korean Zombie announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. As you can imagine, this led to an outpouring of support from the community – but as it turns out, this may not be the last we’ve seen of him.
Korean Zombie ponders his future
“My heart and every part of my body says I could totally go fight again. But, I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that as far as MMA goes, I’ll probably not be able to fight again, I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that.”
When asked about other combat sports, TKZ had the following to say.
“If I get the opportunity, maybe boxing? You know, a lot of MMA fighters try out boxing, right? So, why not me? Boxing would be fun for me, so yeah.”
A lot of fans aren’t sold on the idea of Zombie competing again. Either way, though, you can bet they’ll be by his side regardless of what he decides to do.
What do you believe will be next for The Korean Zombie in combat sports? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
