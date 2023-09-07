The Korean Zombie expresses interest in Boxing after announcing his UFC retirement: “Boxing would be fun for me”

Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie has admitted that there’s a chance he could test the waters in boxing following his MMA retirement.

Last month, Korean Zombie went head to head with Max Holloway in what would prove to be his final fight in the UFC. He gave it his all and certainly went down swinging but in the end, he couldn’t get the job done, and wound up suffering a knockout loss at the hands of ‘Blessed’.

After their Singapore main event came to an end, Korean Zombie announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. As you can imagine, this led to an outpouring of support from the community – but as it turns out, this may not be the last we’ve seen of him.