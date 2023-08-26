The Korean Zombie issues statement following KO loss to Max Holloway and subsequent retirement

The Korean Zombie has issued a statement following his KO loss to Max Holloway and subsequent retirement announcement.

Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA), aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, was looking to get back in the win column in the headliner of today’s UFC Singapore event when he squared off with former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

‘TKZ’ had of course suffered a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his previous Octagon appearance for the featherweight title at UFC 273 in April of last year. Prior to his setback to the Aussie, Jung had earned what will now serve as his final mixed martial arts victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April. That victory had got ‘Blessed‘ back into the win column, as he too had previously suffered a loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Today’s UFC Singapore main event proved to be a thrilling slugfest for as long as it lasted. Max Holloway was able to hurt The Korean Zombie on a pair of occasions in the opening two rounds, but in classic Zombie fashion, Jung stayed in the fight and kept on swinging. That was until early in round three when a perfectly timed right hand from ‘Blessed’ landed flush on the chin of ‘TKZ’ and put him away for good (see that here).

Official UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway def. The Korean Zombie via KO at 0:23 of Round 3

Chan Sung Jung proceeded to lay down his gloves immediately following the result and proceeded to announce his retirement from MMA.

Shortly following the conclusion of today’s event, ‘TKZ’ took to social media where he issued the following statement on his knockout loss and subsequent retirement.

“I haven’t achieved everything, but I’m pretty enough and I’m going to stop wanting more from my hair. I feel like I got a little more love than I did thank y’all. I will no longer live a life where I am evaluated and compared. I am lonely, regretful and scared. I don’t know what to do, but whatever I do, I will do my best and whatever I do with all my heart. In the meantime…. Thank you so much for loving Korean Pottery. I was really really happy fighting in the UFC. Thank you @danawhite and @ufc @seanshelby for giving me this life. And it was an honor @blessedmma to be my last fight partner. Let’s greet with a bright smile one day again 😃”

The Korean Zombie finishes his MMA career with an overall record of 17-8. During his thrilling stint with the UFC, ‘TKZ’ racked up wins over Leonard Garcia, Mark Hominick, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Bermudez, Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar and Dan Ige.