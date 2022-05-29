Jan Blachowicz seeks Jiří Procházka fight at stadium show in Poland: “60,000 people could be there”

Jan Blachowicz thinks he and Jiří Procházka could fill up a stadium in Poland.

Procházka is set to challenge Glover Teixeira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on June 11. The title fight will be taking place at UFC 275 in Singapore.

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s The MMA Hour, Jan Blachowicz expressed his belief that a fight against Procházka would do big business in Poland.

“I think both, if Glover wins, it’s gonna be a good story about the rematch; with Jiri, very good for us because if they will do this fight in Europe then it will be one of the biggest fights in Europe,” Blachowicz said on The MMA Hour when asked if he had a preference between fighting Teixeira or Prochazka. “Me against Jiri. It will be amazing because we’ll do somewhere in Poland or Czech Republic.

“I think if they will make this fight in Poland, me against Jiri, in national stadium. Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], Mateusz Gamrot. Sixty thousand people could be there.”

Blachowicz appears to be in prime position for another crack at UFC gold. The former 205-pound kingpin is coming off a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic due to injury.

Blachowicz lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Teixeira back in Oct. 2021. It was his first loss since Feb. 2019.

Blachowicz said that while he’ll be supporting Teixeira next month, he thinks the fight with Procházka is a toss-up.

“I like both of them, but I keep thinking a little bit for Glover because I would like to take a rematch and take the belt from his hands,” Blachowicz said. “But we will see. But yes, I will be supporting Glover.

“If Glover take down Jiri, then he will win the fight,” he added. “But you know, Jiri is a crazy fighter with a crazy style, weird style, but it’s working in a good way. So we will see, 50/50, we will see. I’m curious. Maybe I’m gonna be there, we’ll see. We’re working on this to be there.”