What’s next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

By Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a featherweight banger headlined the card as Max Holloway took on Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Holloway entered the fight coming off a decision win over Arnold Allen back in April to return to the win column after losing a one-sided decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in July 2022. Korean Zombie, meanwhile, was ending his layoff as he last fought back in April 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

Ultimately, Max Holloway won by third-round KO in an exhilarating fight, as the Korean Zombie did look better than expected. Now, following UFC Singapore, here is what I think should be next for both fighters.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway always wanted to fight Korean Zombie and given that he’s 0-3 against Alexander Volkanovski, he can take these fights as he still is out of the title picture.

At UFC Singapore, Holloway dropped Zombie in the second round and got ahold of a choke that didn’t end the fight. In the third round, as the Korean Zombie rushed Max Holloway, the Hawaiian landed a counter shot that knocked Chan Sung Jung out cold.

With the win, Max Holloway is still in a weird spot in the division as he won’t get a fourth crack at Alexander Volkanovski. A fight that does make sense is Movsar Evloev. The Russian is ranked 10th and deserves a step-up in competition, while Volkamovski also needs new contenders, so if Evloev beats Holloway it immediately makes him a title contender.

Korean Zombie

Korean Zombie called out Max Holloway for UFC Singapore as there was talk this was his retirement fight. He was a massive underdog but did have some moments and went out and put on a great scrap for his retirement fight as he announced his retirement after the third-round KO loss.

Although there is no matchmaking to be made, I just want to reflect on Korean Zombie’s legendary career. He ended his career with 10 straight UFC main events and was never in a boring fight. He’s one of the most exciting fighters of all time and had a great career that saw him fight for the UFC title twice.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

