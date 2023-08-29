What’s next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a featherweight banger headlined the card as Max Holloway took on Korean Zombie.

Holloway entered the fight coming off a decision win over Arnold Allen back in April to return to the win column after losing a one-sided decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in July 2022. Korean Zombie, meanwhile, was ending his layoff as he last fought back in April 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

Ultimately, Max Holloway won by third-round KO in an exhilarating fight, as the Korean Zombie did look better than expected. Now, following UFC Singapore, here is what I think should be next for both fighters.