Pros react after Max Holloway KO’s The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Today’s UFC Singapore main event featured a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Holloway (25-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April. That victory had got ‘Blessed‘ back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a third career loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, was looking to get back in the win column in today’s headliner, this after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his last Octagon appearance at UFC 273. Prior to that setback to ‘The Great’, ‘TKZ’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021.

Today’s UFC Singapore main event proved to be a thrilling slugfest for as long as it lasted. Max Holloway was able to hurt Chan Sung Jung on a number of occasions in the opening two rounds, but in classic Zombie fashion, the Korean stayed in the fight and kept on swinging. That was until early in round three when a perfectly timed right hand from ‘Blessed’ landed flush on the chin of ‘TKZ’ and put him away for good.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway def. The Korean Zombie via KO at 0:23 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holloway vs. Zombie’ below:

Excited for the Main Event 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCSingapore — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) August 26, 2023

Korean zombie ❤️ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

Main event time 😆 let’s go #UFCSingapore — Paul Craig (@PaulCraig) August 26, 2023

Woke up just in time for the main event. Lessgo ! #UFCSingapore — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 26, 2023

The emotion in these walkouts without a word spoken was crazy!! You could feel it thru the screen!!!#Legends — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Bigggg fight here at featherweight!! Takin max #UFCSingapore — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 26, 2023

hmm first rd hard to score.

bless 1 / zombie 0 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

The both found their range late round 2 should be interesting — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Thats twice Max could of ended the fight — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Idk how @KoreanZombieMMA stayed in this fight wow #UFCSingapore — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 26, 2023

thats a bless round 2-0 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore:

Zombie felt disrespected by Max not finishing him and said either you finish me or I’m going to finish you!!!#Respect #warrior — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

You don’t get into a fire fight with Holloway #UFCSingapore — Paul Craig (@PaulCraig) August 26, 2023

WOW What a Knockout !!! The blessed express is back. Congrats to @BlessedMMA #UFCSingapore — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) August 26, 2023

Class act man the blessed express — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 26, 2023

Max was sharp as always, Zombie was Zombie as always!#UFCSingapore #WEC — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 26, 2023

Well done Korean Zombie 🇰🇷

What a goer! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! @ufc, as advertised. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Max Holloway fight next following his KO victory over The Korean Zombie this morning in Singapore?