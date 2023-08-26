Pros react after Max Holloway KO’s The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Today’s UFC Singapore main event featured a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Holloway (25-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April. That victory had got ‘Blessed‘ back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a third career loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, was looking to get back in the win column in today’s headliner, this after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his last Octagon appearance at UFC 273. Prior to that setback to ‘The Great’, ‘TKZ’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021.

Today’s UFC Singapore main event proved to be a thrilling slugfest for as long as it lasted. Max Holloway was able to hurt Chan Sung Jung on a number of occasions in the opening two rounds, but in classic Zombie fashion, the Korean stayed in the fight and kept on swinging. That was until early in round three when a perfectly timed right hand from ‘Blessed’ landed flush on the chin of ‘TKZ’ and put him away for good.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway def. The Korean Zombie via KO at 0:23 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holloway vs. Zombie’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore:

Who would you like to see Max Holloway fight next following his KO victory over The Korean Zombie this morning in Singapore?

