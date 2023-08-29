Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”
UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder has admitted that The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has made him want to return.
Last Saturday night at UFC Singapore, Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie walked away from mixed martial arts. It came after his knockout loss to Max Holloway, with the veteran going down swinging – quite literally.
Paul Felder, meanwhile, has been retired since May 2021 over two years ago. The 39-year-old has kept himself in good shape, though, refusing to get lazy in the wake of his retirement.
Now, however, it seems as if the veteran may well be getting the itch to come back after all.
@KoreanZombieMMA got me wanting to go once more… damn you zombie. Seeing him face that crowd one last time. Epic moments. Can’t get that main event out of my mind.
Felder gets the itch
“@KoreanZombieMMA got me wanting to go once more… damn you zombie. Seeing him face that crowd one last time. Epic moments. Can’t get that main event out of my mind.”
Paul Felder’s last appearance came in November 2020, when he fell to a split decision defeat at the hands of Rafael dos Anjos. It was his second straight split decision loss, but in both instances, he certainly seemed to still have that sharpness that brought him to the dance.
Felder was always a really fun guy to watch compete in the Octagon. With that being said, if he does decide to step back in there, he needs to pick the right dance partner.
As for Korean Zombie, we can imagine plenty of retired fighters out there had the same feeling as Felder when they saw him throw caution to the wind.
Would you be interested in seeing Paul Felder make his UFC return? If he does decide to come back, who do you want to see him compete against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
