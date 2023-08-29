Paul Felder says watching The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has him wanting to go once more: “Damn you Zombie”

UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder has admitted that The Korean Zombie’s performance at UFC Singapore has made him want to return.

Last Saturday night at UFC Singapore, Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie walked away from mixed martial arts. It came after his knockout loss to Max Holloway, with the veteran going down swinging – quite literally.

Paul Felder, meanwhile, has been retired since May 2021 over two years ago. The 39-year-old has kept himself in good shape, though, refusing to get lazy in the wake of his retirement.

Now, however, it seems as if the veteran may well be getting the itch to come back after all.