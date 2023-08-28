Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway has praised Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, following their fantastic fight at UFC Singapore.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Last Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Singapore, Max Holloway went to war with The Korean Zombie. The two men traded back and forth until finally, at the start of the third round, Holloway caught Zombie with a counter after the underdog rushed forward and threw caution to the wind. He knocked him out, earning his first finish in almost five years.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY HAPPY TO DISPEL “PILLOW HOLLOWAY” NICKNAME WITH KO WIN OVER THE KOREAN ZOMBIE: “I GUESS I HAD STONE IN THE PILLOWCASE TODAY”

Following the contest, Chan Sung Jung decided to hang up his gloves and retire from mixed martial arts. In his post-fight press conference appearance, ‘Blessed’ reflected on having the opportunity to serve as Zombie’s final opponent.

“Legend, legend,” Holloway said. “The dude is a zombie. I hit him in the second and thought I had him out, but he kept coming back. I was like, ‘Oh my God. What is going on? Next thing I know, he’s in the third round. I hit him with that in the third round and I got it, but he got up pretty fast too after that. He’s just a legend. He’s just a legend. To go out there, and he never wanted to die on his shield, he always dies on his sword. That’s why people love ‘The Korean Zombie.’ That’s why I love him, you know?

Holloway looks back at a memorable night

“It was an honor to be his last fight. I know it didn’t go the way that he wanted or his fans wanted, but that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to fight me. He wanted to do that, and that’s how you know the man is a legend.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Max Holloway? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC

