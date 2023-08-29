Four more fighters removed from the UFC’s active roster
Four more fighters have been removed from the UFC’s roster, including the legendary Korean Zombie.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship serves as the highest level of competition in mixed martial arts. As such, most fighters from across the globe strive to make their way over at one point or another in their careers. Unfortunately, while some rise to the very top, others aren’t quite as lucky.
The UFC is as competitive as it gets. So, whether it be due to personal reasons or poor form, not everyone can stand the test of time. As noted by the UFC Roster Watch Twitter page, it appears as if four more competitors have been given their marching orders.
❌ Fighter removed: John Hathaway
— UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 23, 2023
❌ Fighter removed: Tafon Nchukwi
— UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 23, 2023
❌ Fighter removed: Ashlee Evans-Smith
— UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 23, 2023
❌ Fighter removed: The Korean Zombie
— UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 29, 2023
UFC makes some changes
John Hathaway – Back in 2014, Hathaway competed in his final fight for the UFC. Eight years later, he made his return for Oktagon where he has since fought twice, leaving many to wonder why exactly he hadn’t been released already (or at least confirmed by the page).
Tafon Nchukwi – After initially being signed back in 2020 off the back of a strong showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nchukwi has since gone 2-4 in the promotion with his last three fights ending with a defeat.
Ashlee Evans-Smith – The 36-year-old has fallen to a loss in her last three UFC fights and is 1-5 in her last six, with her overall mixed martial arts record now standing at 6-6.
The Korean Zombie – Following a truly memorable career, in which he fought some of the very best, Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie retired last weekend. He did so after a defeat to Max Holloway, which marked his third loss in his last four contests.
What is your favorite memory from the UFC career of The Korean Zombie? What do you believe will be next for the three other listed fighters in MMA? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' UFC