The Korean Zombie has a message for the individual who stole his glove following UFC retirement fight: “Whoever took my glove, you’ve crossed the line”

The Korean Zombie was not happy that a fan decided to walk off with one of his gloves following his final fight at UFC Singapore.

Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA), aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, made his final walk to the Octagon last month in the main event of UFC Singapore when he squared off with former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

‘TKZ’ had entered his final fight looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Alex Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his most previous appearance for the featherweight title at UFC 273 in April of last year. Prior to his setback to the Aussie, Jung had earned what will now serve as his final mixed martial arts victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April. That victory had got ‘Blessed‘ back into the win column, as he too had previously suffered a loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Unfortunately for The Korean Zombie, his swan song did not result in the high profile win he was desiring. Despite a crowd-friendly effort, Jung was ultimately knocked out by a perfectly timed right hand from ‘Blessed’ early in Round Three.

Following the setback, ‘TKZ’ confirmed his retirement from the sport.

“I haven’t achieved everything, but I’m pretty enough and I’m going to stop wanting more from my hair. I feel like I got a little more love than I did thank y’all. I will no longer live a life where I am evaluated and compared. I am lonely, regretful and scared.” The Korean Zombie wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know what to do, but whatever I do, I will do my best and whatever I do with all my heart. In the meantime…. Thank you so much for loving Korean Pottery. I was really really happy fighting in the UFC. Thank you @danawhite and @ufc @seanshelby for giving me this life. And it was an honor @blessedmma to be my last fight partner. Let’s greet with a bright smile one day again 😃“

Adding salt to the wound of retiring on a loss was the fact that a fan decided to swipe one TKZ’s UFC gloves during his exit from the cage.

The Korean Zombie spoke about unfortunate theft on his YouTube Channel:

“So, I took off my gloves in the Octagon, and I was walking backstage with the gloves in my left hand. While I was high-fiving the audience during the walk back, I kept my left arm folded on purpose because I had the gloves in my left hand, but then someone held onto my wrists and took one of my gloves.”

Jung continued (h/t MMAMania):

“Dude, seriously? I really wanted to keep those gloves, but one went missing. So, I was like, ‘Whatever,’ and just threw the other one into the crowd. Whoever took my glove, you’ve crossed the line. Those were my last pair of gloves.”

