Jon Anik names the opponent he would like to see Nate Diaz fight in his UFC return

Jon Anik has named the opponent he wants to see Nate Diaz face if he returns to UFC in the future.

Last weekend, Nate Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal in their boxing showdown in California. It served as revenge for Nate following his defeat to Jorge Masvidal in the UFC almost five years ago. Of course, now, we’re left to sit and wonder what’s going to be next for the king of Stockton.

It appears as if one idea would be for him to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s made it known that he’s interested in doing so, and MMA fans would likely rejoice at the idea of him coming back.

UFC commentator Jon Anik has weighed in and given his thoughts on who Diaz should compete against if it does happen.