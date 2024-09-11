Chael Sonnen pitches a surprising contender for Belal Muhammad’s first title defense

Chael Sonnen believes a title eliminator fight between two top contenders could set Belal Muhammad up to face an up-and-coming welterweight star.

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July. The title win capped off a remarkable run in the cage, including several wins over former title challengers.

Muhammad is expected to return soon to defend the belt, potentially by the end of the year. Shavkat Rakhmonov is a likely contender for the next title shot after an unbeaten streak to start his career.

But, Sonnen believes that Rakhmonov isn’t a sure thing for the next welterweight title shot. He shared an unorthodox pick to face Muhammad next.