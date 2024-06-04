Victoria Souza expects tough battle against Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

Victoria Souza cannot deny that she’s bracing for a competitive encounter against Itsuki Hirata.

Victoria Souza

This women’s atomweight MMA bout takes place at ONE 167 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

As “Vick” steps inside the Circle, her sights are firmly set on securing a finish ­— a feat she’s already accomplished in five out of her seven career victories.

However, she’s under no illusion that it will be an easy task.

“I believe it will be a very close fight, and whoever makes the least mistakes will win. The details and strategies will define the winner,” she said.

“I have a lot of confidence in the work that my team and I are doing. I’m going to make my mark on the fight without depending on the judges’ decision. But if the fight goes to the end, I hope I can apply the best blows to emerge victorious.”

Souza is well aware of the threat Hirata brings to the table. The Japanese heroine is a talented judoka with a rapidly evolving striking game.

Yet, armed with determination and a meticulous game plan, the Brazilian is ready to take on the challenge head-on.

“Her strong points are her takedowns and her standing movement. Like I said, she is a high-level athlete and has a complete game,” Souza said.

“The weak points are being analyzed by my team, and we cannot reveal them because that is where we will attack to seek this victory.”

Victoria Souza feels she’s more well-rounded than Itsuki Hirata

While she acknowledges Itsuki Hirata’s talent, Victoria Souza exudes confidence in her own abilities.

The Double Attack member believes that she possesses the more well-rounded skill set, capable of overcoming whatever challenges Hirata presents at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

“Even though she is a complete fighter, I think I’m a better fighter both on the feet and on the ground,” Souza said.

“If I can put everything I’ve been training into practice, I’ll have the advantage and emerge victorious.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison promises “to hurt” Katsuki Kitano in return at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024
Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

ONE 167: Full card and where to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

This Friday, June 7, ONE Championship is poised to electrify U.S. primetime with ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Noelle Grandjean
ONE Championship

Noelle Grandjean looks to leverage her familiarity with Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

Noelle Grandjean is gearing up for the most pivotal bout of her professional career.

Alyse Anderson
ONE Championship

Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza added to ONE 168 in September

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 3, 2024

ONE Championship has added an exciting women’s atomweight MMA duel to its highly anticipated U.S. return.

Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack battles Kiamran Nabati at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 68’s bout lineup has been bolstered with an explosive all-striking matchup, pitting Suablack Tor Pran49 against Kiamran Nabati.

Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga begins moving-on process: “My goal hasn’t changed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 1, 2024
Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai gunning for unquestionable win against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 30, 2024

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is gearing up for his defense of the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang aims to silence Denis Puric: “You will know what hell on earth is”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels that Denis Puric is biting off more than he can chew.

Blake Cooper
ONE Championship

Blake Cooper promises to spoil Kade Ruotolo’s MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Blake Cooper wants to ensure that Kade Ruotolo’s MMA debut is far from the triumphant moment many are expecting.

Antonio Mammarella
ONE Championship

Antonio Mammarella aims to elevate career to new heights at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Antonio Mammarella finds himself standing at the precipice of a career-defining moment.