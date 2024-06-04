Victoria Souza expects tough battle against Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167

Victoria Souza cannot deny that she’s bracing for a competitive encounter against Itsuki Hirata.

This women’s atomweight MMA bout takes place at ONE 167 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

As “Vick” steps inside the Circle, her sights are firmly set on securing a finish ­— a feat she’s already accomplished in five out of her seven career victories.

However, she’s under no illusion that it will be an easy task.

“I believe it will be a very close fight, and whoever makes the least mistakes will win. The details and strategies will define the winner,” she said.

“I have a lot of confidence in the work that my team and I are doing. I’m going to make my mark on the fight without depending on the judges’ decision. But if the fight goes to the end, I hope I can apply the best blows to emerge victorious.”

Souza is well aware of the threat Hirata brings to the table. The Japanese heroine is a talented judoka with a rapidly evolving striking game.

Yet, armed with determination and a meticulous game plan, the Brazilian is ready to take on the challenge head-on.

“Her strong points are her takedowns and her standing movement. Like I said, she is a high-level athlete and has a complete game,” Souza said.

“The weak points are being analyzed by my team, and we cannot reveal them because that is where we will attack to seek this victory.”