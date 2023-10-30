Chael Sonnen explains why he was heartbroken over the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “To find out that boxing is fake”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he was ‘heartbroken’ over the result of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou.
Last weekend in Saudi Arabia, Francis Ngannou shocked the world. While he didn’t get his hand raised at the conclusion of his battle with Tyson Fury, he was able to put in a performance that few could’ve fathomed. He took Fury to the limit and even dropped him, only losing via controversial split decision.
Regardless of which way you look at it, Fury’s stock went down, whereas ‘The Predator’ saw his stock go through the roof. It was the kind of encounter that will be remembered for years to come, and rightfully so.
Of course, many were giving their thoughts and opinions on the fight after the matter – including the aforementioned Chael Sonnen.
Sonnen discusses Ngannou vs Fury
“Boxing is not a real sport,” Sonnen said. “That hurts me. That hurts me to say, but there’s no way to deny that.”
“A man’s body of work deserves to be recognized, and it deserves to be recognized accurately,” Sonnen said. “That is disgusting, what they just did to him [Ngannou]. Anybody would’ve been wise to predict that that was going to happen. There was no chance that boxing was going to allow him to come in and get that win if it went to a decision.”
“This is a heartbreaking thing for me, not because of whatever weirdness I’ve got going on with Francis. It’s a heartbreaking thing for me because my entire life, I have respected boxing,” Sonnen said. “And to find out that boxing is fake, I don’t mean the decision was corrupted, you cannot be a real sport. You cannot be by any means be a real sport.
“This is the second time I’ve seen the best in the world in boxing – the absolute best, in their prime, in boxing – get beaten up by a guy with zero experience. One of them was a drunk cokehead and still beat the hell out of the greatest boxer that never lost before or after. And then you get a gentleman who’s at least 37 years old, who has never done the sport and trains full time in an MMA gym.”
