Anatoly Malykhin expects Kang Ji Won to spoil touted Ben Tynan’s debut: “I love this Korean fella”

Anatoly Malykhin fully believes that Kang Ji Won is more than capable of raining on Ben Tynan’s parade at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3.

Kang and Tynan face each other in a heavyweight MMA clash. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The South Korean’s impressive track record has piqued the reigning ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion’s interest.

Kang boasts a 3-1 record in ONE, and it’s worth noting that all three of his victories have come by way of knockout.

Malylkhin recognizes Kang’s potential to defy the odds and tarnish Tynan’s unbeaten record.

“Kang is the dark horse of our heavyweight division. Everybody always thinks that he has the appearance of such a nice guy, a guy who can’t hurt you, but in the end, he drops everybody. So I think in this fight he will KO his opponent,” Malykhin said.