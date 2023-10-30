Anatoly Malykhin expects Kang Ji Won to spoil touted Ben Tynan’s debut: “I love this Korean fella”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2023

Anatoly Malykhin fully believes that Kang Ji Won is more than capable of raining on Ben Tynan’s parade at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3.

Anatoly Malykhin

Kang and Tynan face each other in a heavyweight MMA clash. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The South Korean’s impressive track record has piqued the reigning ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion’s interest.

Kang boasts a 3-1 record in ONE, and it’s worth noting that all three of his victories have come by way of knockout.

Malylkhin recognizes Kang’s potential to defy the odds and tarnish Tynan’s unbeaten record.

“Kang is the dark horse of our heavyweight division. Everybody always thinks that he has the appearance of such a nice guy, a guy who can’t hurt you, but in the end, he drops everybody. So I think in this fight he will KO his opponent,” Malykhin said.

Anatoly Malykhin expresses support for Kang Ji Won

While it’s possible that Anatoly Malykhin and Kang Ji Won may cross paths in the future for the coveted ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title, they’ve struck up a bond that goes beyond the ring.

Malykhin is eagerly looking forward to ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, where he will sit ringside to cheer for Kang.

“Yes, I love this Korean fella. He is a heavyweight from Korea, and he always knows how to knock out his opponents unexpectedly,” he said.

“In general, he is very kind. We always support each other before fights and write encouraging messages to each other. I am very happy that he will fight on this card. I will be happy to come and watch to support him.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang gifted autographed jersey from soccer superstar Lionel Messi

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2023
Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan set for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 24, 2023

ONE Championship’s return to U.S. primetime on November 3 has added an extra dose of excitement by including Seksan Or Kwanmuang in the lineup.

Ahmed Mujtaba
ONE Championship

Ahmed Mujtaba aims to score huge upset at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 24, 2023

Ahmed Mujtaba has one goal in mind at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3 — to score the biggest win of his professional career.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin favors “physically gifted” Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2023

Anatoly Malykhin is optimistic about Fabricio Andrade’s chances of clinching his second World Title.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong, Akbar Abdullaev crash ONE Championship’s MMA rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2023

There has been a fresh new update to ONE Championship’s Athlete Rankings.

Poster for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video showing Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn to headline ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023
Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly delighted to turn world title dream into reality: “I envisioned this”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September, Danielle Kelly accomplished a feat that she had been dreaming about for years.

Anna
ONE Championship

"Supergirl" vs. Cristina Morales rebooked for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

The long-awaited atomweight kickboxing showdown between Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales now takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty is in for “very difficult fight” at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

Fabricio Andrade faces Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Unbeaten heavyweight Ben Tynan makes ONE debut at "Fight Night 16"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Ben Tynan is set to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the first time on November 3.