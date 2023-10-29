Eddie Hearn slams Tyson Fury for “losing” to “complete novice” Francis Ngannou: “Let AJ end his career”

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury looked like a “novice” against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Eddie Hearn, DAZN

Ngannou had a showing very few expected in his showdown with WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. He took the fight to Fury and even knocked him down. The fight went the distance, and Fury was awarded the highly debated split decision win. Despite the result, many view Ngannou as the true winner.

RELATED: TYSON FURY REACTS FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION WIN OVER FRANCIS NGANNOU

Eddie Hearn Criticizes Tyson Fury Following Francis Ngannou Fight

During an interview with DAZN, Eddie Hearn blasted Fury’s performance against Ngannou (h/t MMAFighting).

“You have one guy who has never boxed before, fighting a guy who also looked like he never boxed before,” Hearn said. “I can’t believe what we were watching — a complete novice in everybody’s book just beat Tyson Fury. Ngannou won that fight. He dropped him. I mean, they did very little in the back end of the fight, but Fury looked like … you’re talking about the lineal heavyweight champion of the world.”

Hearn expressed his belief that lower level boxers would be able to stifle Ngannou in the boxing ring.

“I watched it back and it didn’t even look like a big shot,” Hearn said. “Respect to Francis Ngannou. He stepped in the ring, he’s never boxed before — I still think he gets beat by many levels below that, but respect to him.”

Hearn then called for his fighter Anthony Joshua to face either Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou.

“Forget Fury-Usyk,” Hearn said. “Forget it, because, one, Ngannou just beat him. You either give him the rematch, or let [Joshua] end his career. Six rounds is all we need there. But if Fury has to fight Usyk, let A.J. deal with Ngannou. Three rounds is all we need there.

“We never even expected to mention Ngannou’s name, but he’s earned that right. He beat Tyson Fury — and I see people saying Ngannou would beat Anthony Joshua. Just watch, make that fight and see what happens, three rounds is all we need. But if we want to fight Tyson Fury and end his career, that’s not a problem either.”

Boxing News

