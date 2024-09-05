Chael Sonnen explains why Alexander Volkanovski should move to lightweight
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski should make the move to lightweight.
Times have been tough for Alexander Volkanovski as of late. In addition to two defeats at the hands of Islam Makhachev, he also lost his UFC featherweight championship courtesy of a knockout defeat versus Ilia Topuria.
At this point, the expectation is that the Australian sensation will wait for another title shot against the winner of Topuria vs Max Holloway. However, there’s also talk of him potentially moving back up to lightweight.
Chael Sonnen is one of the many who believe that’s a good idea.
Sonnen’s Volkanovski view
“Volk still wants to come back. Where do we want to put him?” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I certainly wouldn’t disrespect him, and I don’t believe the UFC would. If he came in and said, ‘I’m a title shot guy, that’s it,’ I believe they would say OK. But he doesn’t want to fight anybody specific. … He just wants the title back. That is a different motivation. I won’t question it. I’m speaking for me, as a fan. I would rather a match, a specific match. You want to know what I want for Volk? I want him at ’55, and I don’t want to talk about titles right now.
“I want to see an awesome match. I want to see Volk and Charles Oliveira at 155 pounds. I also think outcome-wise, I think you land in a higher spot whether you beat Charles or you don’t beat Charles. You go into a championship spot and you get beat, that will never return. That hope and dream is gone forever – forever. There’s not a 36-year-old that is even returning to be given the opportunity. It’s to the point where unless you want to be a gatekeeper of some regard, here’s your walking papers. It would be that severe in a title fight. That would not be the case at 155 vs. Charles.”
