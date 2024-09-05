Seksan expects all-out war against Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has acknowledged that his upcoming encounter with Liam Harrison could be a brutal affair.

Both men are penciled to lock horns in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena this Friday, September 6.

These two warriors hit hard, leading Seksan to concede that neither competitor may escape the battle unscathed.

“Both me and him have the ability to knock each other out because we both have the same style. So, I have a strong belief it won’t go the distance,” he said.

“But if we fight until the last bell, it’s going to be a fierce three rounds!”

Harrison had already expressed his intention to prioritize entertainment over victory in this bout.

Seksan, too, is eager to deliver a memorable performance. But the Thai megastar also sees this matchup as an opportunity to prove himself against one of the sport’s most formidable and respected figures.

“Winning this fight is very important to me because I think a lot of fans think I’m no match for him. [They think] I’m going to get knocked out,” he said.

“If I can beat [Harrison], then I’ll take another step [forward] in ONE.