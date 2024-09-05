Seksan expects all-out war against Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver
Seksan Or Kwanmuang has acknowledged that his upcoming encounter with Liam Harrison could be a brutal affair.
Both men are penciled to lock horns in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena this Friday, September 6.
These two warriors hit hard, leading Seksan to concede that neither competitor may escape the battle unscathed.
“Both me and him have the ability to knock each other out because we both have the same style. So, I have a strong belief it won’t go the distance,” he said.
“But if we fight until the last bell, it’s going to be a fierce three rounds!”
Harrison had already expressed his intention to prioritize entertainment over victory in this bout.
Seksan, too, is eager to deliver a memorable performance. But the Thai megastar also sees this matchup as an opportunity to prove himself against one of the sport’s most formidable and respected figures.
“Winning this fight is very important to me because I think a lot of fans think I’m no match for him. [They think] I’m going to get knocked out,” he said.
“If I can beat [Harrison], then I’ll take another step [forward] in ONE.
Seksan admires respect received from Liam Harrison
Despite the impending clash, Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Liam Harrison have mutual respect for one other.
They are both decorated Muay Thai World Champions who have dominated the sport for years, and each has long admired the other’s accomplishments.
Harrison was the first one who threw down the gauntlet, expressing his desire to face one of his idols.
Seksan, in turn, accepted the challenge with enthusiasm, recognizing the honor of facing a fellow legend.
“I’m glad he called me out. He’s a legend. I follow him too,” Seksan said. “He’s a heavy hitter. I’m glad he said he wanted to fight a legend from Thailand. I am flattered that he calls me a hero.”
