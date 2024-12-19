Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

The story of Conor McGregor is a complicated one. He’s the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts, but he also has a very controversial past – and that’s us putting it lightly. Nowadays, following being found liable in his sexual assault civil case, there are far more questions than answers regarding his future.

Recently, he’s suggested that he could be gearing up for a boxing match against Logan Paul in India. He’s said that following this proposed collision, he will then seek his return to the Octagon – which is what many of us have been waiting for.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Daniel Cormier weighed in on the situation and what he believes to be true.