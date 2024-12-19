Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

By Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

The story of Conor McGregor is a complicated one. He’s the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts, but he also has a very controversial past – and that’s us putting it lightly. Nowadays, following being found liable in his sexual assault civil case, there are far more questions than answers regarding his future.

Recently, he’s suggested that he could be gearing up for a boxing match against Logan Paul in India. He’s said that following this proposed collision, he will then seek his return to the Octagon – which is what many of us have been waiting for.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Daniel Cormier weighed in on the situation and what he believes to be true.

Cormier is unsure of McGregor/Paul boxing match

“We talk about impact. That right there tells you the impact of Conor McGregor,” Cormier told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. “Conor McGregor has told us a lot of things over the last three years. None of them have come to fruition. I’m gonna have to see it to believe it.”

“I think he’s gonna fight in the octagon. I think he has to, though,” Cormier said. “For Conor McGregor to – he’s got to rinse some of the stench off of him from everything that’s happened outside of the octagon. Where he made his home is inside that cage, and I think at some point he’s gonna have to get back there.”

Do you believe this Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul boxing match will actually happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

