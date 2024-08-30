Randy Couture explains why UFC won’t allow Francis Ngannou crossover fights

UFC legend Randy Couture has explained why he doesn’t believe the promotion will allow Francis Ngannou to take part in crossover fights.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the baddest men on the planet. Following his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to venture into the world of professional boxing. In that time, he stood toe to toe with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in two scintillating fights.

In terms of mixed martial arts, he’s set to return to the cage later this year to battle Renan Ferreira in PFL. Beyond that, a lot of fans and pundits are still hoping to see how he’d match up against the likes of Jon Jones or even Tom Aspinall.

During a recent interview, the aforementioned Randy Couture explained why we aren’t likely to see a UFC/PFL crossover event.