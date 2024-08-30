Randy Couture explains why UFC won’t allow Francis Ngannou crossover fights
UFC legend Randy Couture has explained why he doesn’t believe the promotion will allow Francis Ngannou to take part in crossover fights.
As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the baddest men on the planet. Following his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to venture into the world of professional boxing. In that time, he stood toe to toe with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in two scintillating fights.
In terms of mixed martial arts, he’s set to return to the cage later this year to battle Renan Ferreira in PFL. Beyond that, a lot of fans and pundits are still hoping to see how he’d match up against the likes of Jon Jones or even Tom Aspinall.
During a recent interview, the aforementioned Randy Couture explained why we aren’t likely to see a UFC/PFL crossover event.
Couture questions Ngannou crossovers
“I know the UFC’s got too big [of] an ego to let that happen,” Couture told MMA Fighting. “That’s why the Fedor [Emelianenko] fight never happened [for me]. Because M-1 wanted to do a co-promotion and the UFC’s never going to let that happen.”
“I don’t see the champ in the UFC ever getting a shot at fighting the champ from PFL or any other organization for that matter, and that’s unfortunate,” Couture said. “That’s a shame that the fans are never going to get to see those type of matchups. That’s one of the flaws and issues in our sport right now.”
“UFC is still the biggest promotion in this sport. That’s why everybody is talking about those two heavyweights instead of the PFL right now or that pay-per-view that’s coming up in the PFL in October. We still have ground to cover. We’re headed in the right direction.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Will ‘The Predator’ ever return to UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
