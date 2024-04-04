Chael Sonnen defends Ronda Rousey against critics of ‘Greatest fighter’ remarks: “It’s a cautionary tale”

Chael Sonnen defended UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey against fan criticism over naming herself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Rousey retired from MMA after a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. After a 12-fight unbeaten streak during her professional career, she finished her UFC tenure with losses to Holly Holm and Nunes.

Rousey went on to transition to professional wrestling, where she became a WWE star. As of this writing, Rousey doesn’t have any intentions of returning to the wrestling ring.

Rousey recently released a memoir entitled Our Fight. She detailed how a history of concussions during her combat sports career might’ve impacted her performances against Holm and Nunes.

In a separate interview to promote the book, Rousey explained how hostile UFC fans led to her resenting MMA. She also coined herself as the ‘greatest fighter that has ever lived‘, which was mocked by some fans.