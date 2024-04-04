Michael Chandler predicts how targeted Conor McGregor fight ends

Michael Chandler plans for a quick night in the Octagon if his expected fight with Conor McGregor becomes a reality.

Chandler is expected to face McGregor later this year. McGregor, who hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264, is ramping up his fight camp for a UFC comeback.

Chandler and McGregor squared off as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. It’s been months since the season’s conclusion, and as of this writing, the matchup has yet to be booked.

Chandler remains active in the gym and the media as a potential fight announcement looms. He’s forecasting a knockout win if he and McGregor face off in the cage.