Christos Giagos expects to “catch” Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90: “It’s going to be fun”

By Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Christos Giagos is excited to face Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Christos Giagos

Giagos is coming off a submission loss to Daniel Zellhuber in September and after the defeat, he was hoping to return to fight in Anaheim at UFC 298. Although fighting at February’s pay-per-view never came to fruition, Giagos did get offered a fight against Bahamondes on Saturday at UFC Vegas 90 and jumped at the chance.

“I wanted to fight in February, but then I got the news in January that I’d be fighting in April. I’d like to have been in there sooner but it is what it is,” Giagos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Part of the reason why Giagos was excited to face Bahamondes is due to the fact he feels like he’s similar to Zellhuber. They are both long and rangy strikers, so Giagos is eager to fix the mistakes he made against Zellhuber.

“They are very similar, but Zellhuber had a longer reach and I think Zellhuber does a better job of staying long. I feel like Ignacio is a little more hittable, but I was able to hit Zellhuber pretty good,” Giagos said. “I think it will be a fun fight, Ignacio is a tough kid, it’s going to be fun.”

On the feet, Christos Giagos believes he can pressure Ignacio Bahamondes to get on the inside and land a knockout shot.

“I think I can catch him, I don’t think he has ever been knocked out. But, if not I feel like I could win a decision for sure, I want to go in there and try and finish him,” Giagos said.

If Christos Giagos can KO Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90, he thinks it could earn him someone near the lightweight rankings.

“If I finish him, it does a great deal for me. It puts me right back in the mix to hopefully get a shot at the top-15 soon. Hopefully, if I get this big win here, I can fight someone with more of a name and get into the mix,” Giagos said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Christos Giagos UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen defends Ronda Rousey against critics of 'Greatest fighter' remarks: "It's a cautionary tale"

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024
Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler predicts how targeted Conor McGregor fight ends

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

Michael Chandler plans for a quick night in the Octagon if his expected fight with Conor McGregor becomes a reality.

Dan Ige, Alexander Volkanovski
Dan Ige

Dan Ige offers to be Alexander Volkanovski's tune-up fight at UFC 305: "Happy to take the challenge"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige wants to welcome Alexander Volkanovski back to the cage.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes "it's time" to fight Michael Chiesa over feud about dogs: "You haven't earned that right"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to fight Michael Chiesa.

Germaine de Randamie
UFC

Germaine de Randamie already eyeing title fight ahead of UFC Vegas 90 return: "The division is quite dead"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is back in action.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis

Brendan Allen believes Dricus Du Plessis only has a "puncher's chance" against him if they ever fight

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024
Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre updates fans on his health ahead of potential combat sports return

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre got some encouraging news this week ahead of a potential return to fighting.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Coach reveals Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor traded direct messages prior to the Islam Makhachev fight

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Coach Diego Lima is revealing Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor traded direct messages prior to the Islam Makhachev fight.

Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir
Frank Mir

Frank Mir opens up on how he and Brock Lesnar were drastically underpaid for their fight at UFC 100

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Frank Mir is opening up about how he and Brock Lesnar were drastically underpaid for their fight at UFC 100.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg reacts after Ronda Rousey touts herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived: “Poor girl”

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting after Ronda Rousey touted herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived.