UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov defeats Michał Oleksiejczuk (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the co-main event between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Magomedov (14-0 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June in Saudi Arabia where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Antonio Trócoli.

Meanwhile, Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Polish standout is coming off back-to-back technical submission losses to Michel Pereira and Kevin Holland respectively.

Round one of the UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event begins and Michal Oleksiejczuk lands an overhand right. Sharabutdin Magomedov responds with a kick to the thigh. Oleksiejczuk lands a jab. He lands another and ‘Shara’ hits the deck! He pops right back up however and lands a nice knee. Oleksiejczuk continues to move forward with punches. Magomedov keeps him at bay with a knee to the body and then a big right hand. More good counter shots by Magomedov to close out the opening frame.

Round two of the UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event begins and Sharabutdin Magomedov is right back to work landing a superman punch and then a big overhand right. Michał Oleksiejczuk is busted up now and bleeding. Good kicks and knees now from ‘Shara’. This looks like it could be the beginning of the end. Nope. Oleksiejczuk is able to catch a kick and take Magomedov down to the canvas. Michal is able to take his opponents back, but the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Abu Dhabi co-headliner begins and Sharabutdin Magomedov appears to be a little fatigued. Still, he’s able to get off some heavy knees to the body of Michał Oleksiejczuk in the clinch. The Polish standout breaks free and looks for a takedown. He pushes ‘Shara’ against the cage but is unable to complete the takedown. Magomedov with a nice elbow on the break. Another takedown attempt from Oleksiejczuk. This time he gets it. Magomedov is landing some hard elbows from off his back. The fight will go the the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Magomedov fight next following his victory over Oleksiejczuk this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?