John Lineker to battle Alexey Balyko in Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 25 

John Lineker has just signed up for his second assignment in Muay Thai.

This is booked to happen at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video. The U.S. primetime event airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.

On the card, “Hands of Stone” goes head-to-head against Alexey Balyko in a three-round bantamweight clash.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion is coming off a triumphant debut in “the art of eight limbs” earlier this month. There, he traded leather with a dynamic striker in Asa Ten Pow.

Lineker lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion. In a memorable showdown, he knocked out “The American Ninja” in the second round. In doing so, he proved that his formidable power could transcend the all-encompassing sport.

With that bonus-winning performance, the Brazilian demonstrated that he has the stand-up skills to compete with the world’s greatest Muay Thai athletes.

Just a few weeks after that victory, Lineker aims to make it 2-0 under Muay Thai rules. But to do so, he must pass yet another big challenge with flying colors.