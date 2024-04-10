Sean Strickland reveals he had a successful meeting with UFC officials: “Paulo Costa you got your wish”

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Sean Strickland says he had a successful meeting with the UFC and he will now be facing Paulo Costa next time out.

Sean Strickland

Strickland recently took to social media to vent his frustration over fighter pay and the UFC’s offer for him to fight Paulo Costa. A fan asked Strickland if he was offered $200k to show and $200k to win and the former champ said it was less than that but close.

He also took time to complain about fighter pay as a whole, as Strickland knows fighters should be paid more.

“Here’s the thing guys. UFC isn’t the NFL or the NBA it’s absolutely cut throat. You don’t leave this sport happy or well If I fought Jake Paul 1. I’d murder him but 2. We would make millions. Something you guys experience at your jobs. The pay gap just keeps getting wider,” Strickland wrote.

Now, just days after his rant, Sean Strickland took to social media again to reveal he spoke to the UFC and has an agreement on his pay. With that, he says the fight with Paulo Costa is on and will happen.

“Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish… Let’s do some bleeding,” Strickland wrote on X.

Currently, it’s uncertain if Paulo Costa has agreed to fight Sean Strickland or when that fight may happen. But, on paper, the fight makes a lot of sense as the winner would be right there for a title shot, and it should be a fan-friendly fight between the two strikers.

Sean Strickland is coming off a split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis back in January at UFC 297 to lose his middleweight title. Before that, Strickland beat Israel Adesanya by a one-sided decision to become the new middleweight champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

