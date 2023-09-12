UFC fighter reportedly arrested in Thailand for kidnapping, torturing and extorting a man

UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov was arrested in Thailand for allegedly forcing his way into an Italian man’s house and then robbing, kidnapping, and torturing him.

Askhabov and his twin brother Khasan were arrested on Sept. 5 according to The Phuket News. According to the report, the brothers allegedly forced their way into a villa at a resort in Cherng Talay, where they gagged and beat a man across an extended period of time for information.

Khusein Askhabov, his twin brother, and another accomplice are alleged to have fled to Dubai with 12 million Thai bhat of stolen goods, which is just over $338,000 USD. The UFC fighter and his two accomplices reportedly stole a Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Graff watches, a MacBook, two iPhones, and a pair of sunglasses. As well, they also got access to passwords for accessing a safe, phones, and computers.

After accessing those, Khusein Ashkhabov and his two accomplices were accused of stealing $43,000 from the safe, plus an additional $17,200.