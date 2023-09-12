UFC fighter reportedly arrested in Thailand for kidnapping, torturing and extorting a man
UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov was arrested in Thailand for allegedly forcing his way into an Italian man’s house and then robbing, kidnapping, and torturing him.
Askhabov and his twin brother Khasan were arrested on Sept. 5 according to The Phuket News. According to the report, the brothers allegedly forced their way into a villa at a resort in Cherng Talay, where they gagged and beat a man across an extended period of time for information.
Khusein Askhabov, his twin brother, and another accomplice are alleged to have fled to Dubai with 12 million Thai bhat of stolen goods, which is just over $338,000 USD. The UFC fighter and his two accomplices reportedly stole a Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Graff watches, a MacBook, two iPhones, and a pair of sunglasses. As well, they also got access to passwords for accessing a safe, phones, and computers.
After accessing those, Khusein Ashkhabov and his two accomplices were accused of stealing $43,000 from the safe, plus an additional $17,200.
UFC cancels Khusein Askhabov’s upcoming fight
After the three people got what they needed after beating the man, they left him bound and gagged and footage showed him making his escape by rolling down a path at the resort the following day.
Khusein Askhabov was scheduled to make his second UFC appearance on Oct. 7 against Daniel Pineda. However, following the news of the arrest, the UFC canceled the bout.
“UFC is aware of the recent arrest and allegations regarding Khusein Askhabov,” the UFC said in a statement to ESPN about Khusein Askhabov. “The organization will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements, however, his scheduled fight on October 7 has been canceled.”
Khusein Askhabov is 23-1 as a pro and lost his UFC debut back in February by decision to Jamall Emmers. He has trained at American Top Team and Tiger muay Thai in his career.
