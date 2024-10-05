UFC 307 Results: Ryan Spann stops Ovince Saint Preux (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Ryan Spann.

Ryan Spann

Saint Preux (27-18 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision win over Kennedy Nzechukwu in March of this year. ‘OSP’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (22-10 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Superman’ most recently competed this past April at UFC Vegas 91, where he suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Bogdan Guskov. Spann’s most recent victory came over Dominick Reyes by way of knockout in November of 2022.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Ryan Spann lands some hard low kicks to get things started. He follows that up with a right hand over the top. Ovince Saint Preux answers with a pair of kicks of his own, the second of which connects low and we get a pause in the action. We restart and ‘Superman’ lands a big low kick. ‘OSP’ with an inside low kick and then a left hand. Spann answers with a good right over the top. He charges in and locks up a guillotine choke. He puts on the squeeze and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 307 Results: Ryan Spann def. Ovince Saint Preux via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:35 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Spann fight next following his submission victory over OSP this evening in Salt Lake City?

