Cain Velasquez opens up on struggles in jail after arrest: “Appreciate what you have”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up a bit about his legal situation.

In February 2022, the former MMA fighter was arrested on charges of attempted murder, as well as a litany of other charges. Cain Velasquez reportedly fired several times after a car in traffic, and struck one man inside the car. The news frankly shocked the UFC world, considering the fighter’s strong reputation as a family man, and kind individual.

Just a few days later, it was revealed that Cain Velasquez was firing at Harry Goularte Jr. The man had been arrested for sexually abusing one of the former champion’s children. The fighter didn’t hit the man but did hit his father, who was in the car as well. While many in the court of public opinion were willing to give the fighter some leniency, the judge wasn’t.

For eight months, Cain Velasquez stood in a jail cell, waiting for trial. He was finally released on bail last November but has remained quiet. In a recent interview with Rampage Jackson on his podcast, he opened up a bit on the struggles he had during that time. Admittedly, he didn’t have too many.

However, the former champion did note how being incarcerated changes your view on things. All the small things that Cain Velasquez took for granted prior to last year, he doesn’t anymore.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER WEIGHS IN ON THE PADDY PIMBLETT VS. TONY FERGUSON FIGHT BOOKING: “GAETHJE TAKES A LITTLE PART OF YOU THAT YOU DON’T GET BACK”

“I’ve never been alone in a long time really. I really just needed to be alone and take care [of ] whatever”, Cain Velasquez stated in the interview on the JAXXON podcast. “… I took the opportunity to build myself in that time. It was good and bad, but mainly good. Like, I believe a lot of people should experience something like that. [To] have their freedoms taken away to appreciate what you have.”

He continued, “It’s the smallest of things that we take for granted. We’re so blessed every day, and we’re so down on the dumbest things. When s*it gets taken away you realize ‘Oh, I had all this. I had this opportunity to leave whenever I wanted to, to get in my car and go outside’. To look at nature, to have the opportunity to go look at something like that.”

What do you make of these comments from Cain Velasquez?