‘Biased’ Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: “You want to see the best fight the best”

By Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.

Earlier today, the UFC 294 press conference went down from Abu Dhabi. As one would expect, the main event fighters, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski were talkative and went back and forth. As did the co-main event with Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev being tense, in a conversation moderated by Dana White.

At the presser, the former UFC president was asked about the event’s potential selling power. Specifically, Dana White was asked if the pay-per-view event will outsell Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, happening next week. ‘The Predator’ famously left the UFC to pursue the boxing match, resulting in a fierce feud with the promoter.

Despite that feud, Dana White kept it classy when asked about Francis Ngannou’s next fight. At the UFC 294 press conference, he stated that he believes that their event will outsell his bout with ‘The Gypsy King’. Although, he admitted that he was quite biased.

“I would certainly hope so,” Dana White responded to a question asking if UFC 294 will outsell Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “I would certainly hope so, yeah. Listen, let’s be honest, without smashing anybody here. These are the best fighters in the world in these weight classes, that’s what you want to see.”

He continued, “I mean, you want to see the best fight the best. These two right here [Makhachev and Volkanovski] and these two right here [Usman and Chimaev] are the best. I would say yes sir, but I’m pretty biased!”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with White? Do you think UFC 294 is a bigger event than Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

