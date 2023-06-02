Javier Mendez reveals Cain Velasquez’s return to AKA in coaching capacity: “I’m blessed to him there”

Javier Mendez has revealed that Cain Velasquez is back home at the American Kickboxing Academy.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has had a rough few years to put it lightly. Velasquez last competed in February 2019, facing Francis Ngannou. In that outing, ‘The Predator’ defeated the former champion by first-round knockout. Following the loss, Velasquez opted to retire.

However, he was soon making WWE appearances by the end of the year. He had a high-profile match with Brock Lesnar that was supposed to lead to future work with the company, but it didn’t come to fruition. In April 2020, he was released from the company.

However, the worst news came last year. Velasquez was arrested on charges of attempted murder, among a litany of other charges, after shooting at a car in February. The car was carrying Harry Goularte Jr., a worker at a daycare where the fighters’ son goes. Weeks prior, the man was arrested for abusing Velasquez’s son.

Cain Velasquez is still awaiting his trial, as well as the result of his civil trial against Goularte Jr. However, coach Javier Mendez gave some good news regarding the former UFC champion in an interview with Helen Yee. There, he revealed that Velasquez is now coaching at AKA.

Furthermore, fans can expect to see the former champion in fighter’s corners in the future. While many are likely happy by that news, few are happier than Mendez.

“Cain Velasquez will be in some fighters’ corners that he’s with,” Javier Mendez stated in the video. “He is a joy to have, he is an unbelievable coach. I’m blessed to have him there at AKA daily with the guys. He’s a huge motivator, he’s becoming great at speaking, speeches.”

He continued, “He’s becoming great at talking to the fighters, and the ins and the outs. How to think, how to be a champion, he’s fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better coach and friend than Cain Velasquez.”

What do you make of these comments? What’s your favorite Cain Velasquez fight?